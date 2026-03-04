Civil society blames governance failures for Abiemnhom killings

A civil society activist has linked the recent killing of nearly 200 civilians in Abiemnhom County of the Ruweng Administrative Area to what he describes as deep-rooted governance and security failures in the country.

The incident, which left scores dead and displaced many families, has drawn condemnation from rights groups and community leaders, amid accusations that elements within both government and opposition groups are fuelling violence in different parts of the country.

Boboya James, Executive Director of the Institute of Social Policies and Research, described the killings as tragic and unacceptable.

He said the recurring attacks on civilians point to systemic weaknesses in governance and the security sector.

According to James, the lack of economic opportunities, particularly for young people, is also contributing to cycles of violence.

He argued that many youths are left vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups due to unemployment and limited access to education and livelihood programs.

He further alleged that some armed groups receive political backing, military assistance, and intelligence support from factions within both government and opposition structures.

This, he said, continues to sustain inter-communal violence, sub-national clashes, and broader national conflicts.

“They receive both political and military support, as well as intelligence from certain sections within the government or the opposition. This contributes to inter-communal violence and both sub-national and national conflicts, which are often more organized in nature. Due to a lack of accountability, punishment, and a clear strategy, these issues continue to persist,” he said, speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show on Wednesday.

James called for urgent reforms in governance and security institutions, as well as increased investment in youth empowerment initiatives, to address the root causes of instability and prevent further loss of civilian lives.

He urged political leaders to refrain from inciting tensions and instead commit to peaceful dialogue, transparency, and accountability to rebuild public trust and restore national stability.

“Without access to information, it will be difficult for people I those areas to have alternative narrative and alternative information that could help them to begin to decide otherwise,” he said.

“We have been interacting with a lot of young people coming from villages when they come to Juba, their perspective change; because they would say Oh! there is life! Right now, as I am talking, most of those youth think there is no life. Because either you just have a gun and you want to kill. There is not productive activities,” he added.

The activist also highlighted the absence of transformative programs aimed at engaging young people in productive activities, warning that this gap has negatively shaped how many youths perceive their future in rural communities.

He said that limited access to information and alternative perspectives leaves many young people feeling hopeless and vulnerable to mobilization into violence.

