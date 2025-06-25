Civil Aviation seeks MoU with Nigerian aviation college to train workforce

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority is seeking to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) to enhance human capacity in the country’s aviation sector.

This is according to a report by Nigerian media on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The report said the initiative between the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian aviation technology college is aimed at strengthening South Sudan’s aviation sector through professional training and skills development, said Independent Nigeria, a newspaper based in Lagos.

Dr. Jude Amadi, Director of Public Relations at NCAT, says the move follows a directive from President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who instructed the South Sudan Civil Aviation, Director General John Woja Elinana, to engage with the Nigerian institution for support.

The South Sudanese delegation visited the aviation technology college headquarters in Zaria, where they toured the training facilities and expressed satisfaction with the available programs and experienced instructors.

Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, Rector of NCAT, received the delegation and commended their interest in the college in Zaria of Kaduna State in Nigeria.

He said South Sudanese officials were presented with a variety of courses to address their capacity gaps.

The report states that both sides were holding discussions, with the signing of the MoU expected soon to kickstart training programs.

