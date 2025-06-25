25th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Aviation | News   |   Civil Aviation seeks MoU with Nigerian aviation college to train workforce

Civil Aviation seeks MoU with Nigerian aviation college to train workforce

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority logo - courtesy

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority is seeking to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) to enhance human capacity in the country’s aviation sector.

This is according to a report by Nigerian media on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The report said the initiative between the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian aviation technology college is aimed at strengthening South Sudan’s aviation sector through professional training and skills development, said Independent Nigeria, a newspaper based in Lagos.

Dr. Jude Amadi, Director of Public Relations at NCAT, says the move follows a directive from President Salva Kiir Mayardit, who instructed the South Sudan Civil Aviation, Director General John Woja Elinana, to engage with the Nigerian institution for support.

The South Sudanese delegation visited the aviation technology college headquarters in Zaria, where they toured the training facilities and expressed satisfaction with the available programs and experienced instructors.

Dr. Danjuma Ismaila, Rector of NCAT, received the delegation and commended their interest in the college in Zaria of Kaduna State in Nigeria.

He said South Sudanese officials were presented with a variety of courses to address their capacity gaps.

The report states that both sides were holding discussions, with the signing of the MoU expected soon to kickstart training programs.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 1

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 2

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution 3

Kiir tasks governor Mujung with equitable land distribution

Published June 18, 2025

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba 4

Updated: Gov’t secures $385,000 for regional health conference in Juba

Published June 20, 2025

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack 5

Morobo hospital looted, vehicles set ablaze in armed attack

Published June 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Seven injured in Panyijiar aerial bombardments – Official

Published 45 minutes ago

JIA commissions four new drainage bridges to combat flooding

Published 58 minutes ago

Former SPLM-IO Deputy Chairman Henry Odwar passes away at 78

Published 2 hours ago

Civil Aviation seeks MoU with Nigerian aviation college to train workforce

Published 3 hours ago

South Sudan to embrace AI, Space Science to drive development

Published 4 hours ago

Russia prepares to open embassy in South Sudan, says diplomat

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.