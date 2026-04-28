CityLink pledges full cooperation in plane crash investigation

CityLink Aviation Ltd. says efforts are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash of Flight 5Y-NOK in Luri, about 20 kilometers southwest of Juba International Airport.

“CityLink Africa Airways is working closely with the relevant authorities, including aviation regulators and emergency response teams, to support ongoing investigations and the response efforts,” the airline said in a statement released Tuesday.

The company stressed its commitment to uncovering what led to the crash, adding, “We are committed to providing full cooperation to determine the circumstances surrounding this accident.”

“It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that the management confirms the tragic loss of flight 5Y-NOK,” the statement said, confirming that all 14 people on board died in the crash.

Further details are expected as investigators continue examining evidence from the crash site.

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