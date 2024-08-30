30th August 2024
City Review, Alhagiga Newspapers urged to reinstate suspended journalists

City Review, Alhagiga Newspapers urged to reinstate suspended journalists

Author: Lasuba Memp | Published: 6 hours ago

Oyet Partick, the President of Union of Journalists in South Sudan - Courtesy

The Union of Journalists of South Sudan has urged the City Review and Alhagiga Newspapers to reinstate staff who were what it its terms as illegally suspended, without any preconditions.

In August, the management of the two newspapers had suspended 10 journalists for one month in response to their protest over low wages.

The journalists including six men and four women had reported receiving the suspension notice upon arriving at work on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The suspension came days after journalists from City Review and Al-Hagiga newspapers laid down their tools over low pay and alleged discrimination by the management.

In a statement dated July 29, 2024, extended to Eye Radio, the striking Journalists said, they started protesting on July 24, 2024, to push the management of RAK MEDIA to listen to their grievances.

The journalists said they notified the management in writing to increase their salaries and wages but received what they term a “Bucket of intimidation”.

They ceased submitting stories to pressure the management to address their grievances.

The journalists being paid in the local currency, said their salaries had lost value due to the depreciation of the pound against the US dollar.

The one-month suspension is due to end tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, UJOSS said the staff of the Newspaper have not done anything illegal but rather their suspension and should be reinstated with full pay for the suspension period.

The journalists body warns it stands ready to take legal action against the Newspapers if the illegality persists.

