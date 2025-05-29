29th May 2025
City Alliance pledges support to upgrade South Sudanese cities, says Thiik

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Mayors from IGAD Member States pose for a group photo during the Mayors' Forum held on May 22 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. – Courtesy photo

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Deputy Mayor of Juba City Council for Administration and Finance, Thiik Thiik Mayardit, says the City Alliance, a global network promoting sustainable urban development, has pledged support to upgrade and develop cities across South Sudan.

The announcement follows South Sudan’s first-ever participation in the Mayors’ Forum for IGAD member states, held on May 22, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Led by Deputy Mayor, the Juba delegation briefed Vice President for Infrastructure, Taban Deng Gai, on the forum’s outcomes on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

Themed “Urban Dimension of Forced Displacement in the IGAD Region,” the conference brought together mayors, regional leaders, and partners to discuss urban challenges linked to migration and displacement.

According to Mayardit, Juba City’s inclusion in the City Alliance marks a significant milestone, enabling the capital and other towns to access international support for infrastructure development and urban planning.

“At that conference, we benefited a lot. We are now part of the City Alliance, which funds cities transitioning into proper urban spaces,” Mayardit said.

“We not only advocated for Juba, but also defended 10 other cities and three administrative areas from South Sudan to be included in the regional urban development initiatives.”

The City Alliance reportedly welcomed the proposal and requested South Sudanese authorities to submit detailed project proposals for funding consideration.

“This is a great opportunity not just for Juba, but for other emerging cities in South Sudan to align their urban development with regional and global standards,” Mayardit added.

The move signals a new chapter in South Sudan’s efforts to address displacement, improve infrastructure, and promote inclusive, sustainable urban growth across the country.

