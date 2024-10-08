Citizens urged to push for accountability of war crimes

A civil society activist has urged South Sudanese to push for accountability as the President is set to assent to two bills on transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation, and healing.

On September 3rd, the national legislative assembly passed the Commission for Truth, Reconciliation and Healing, and the Compensation and Reparation Authority Bills 2024 during the third and final readings.

The process of making these two bills began in 2022 after President Salva Kiir launched a nationwide public consultation for the establishment of the Commissions as enshrined in the revitalized peace agreement.

Ter Manyang, the Executive Director of Center for Peace and Advocacy says there is need for South Sudan to learn from Rwanda’s transition from genocide to peaceful nation in the region.

“I want the citizens to ask a serious question that will lead to accountability and transparency in what happened in 2013. And also, a country like South Sudan can learn from Rwanda,” said Manyang during a awareness creation and dissemination of the justice mechanisms bills.

Rwanda is one of the best countries in the World in terms of peace. In Rwanda, you don’t ask which community you where from, if you ask that question, you will be taken to prison and this is the experience we want.”

Reverent William Manut of Episcopal Diocese of Wanyjok and a student of Episcopal University believe that for the Commission to achieve its intended purpose, the government need to grant freedom of movement.

“According to me, it can work if government allows people like church leaders and other none-governmental organizations (NGOs) to be involved to this process.

“The government should also give freedom of movement to go deep into villages to bring different communities together and talk about peace to them. I think this way can work effectively,” he said

Meanwhile, Tap Badeng, Writer and Youth advocate says the unity government needs to nominate persons of high integrity who are non-partisan as enshrined in the 2018 peace according.

“We have to select those who are non-partisan, those who know their rights, those who have duties to achieve but we have to tell the government that those people whom we are going to select are actually well experienced and eligible to do their duties.”

The two justice and healing mechanisms are critical to spearhead efforts to address the legacy of conflicts, promote peace, national reconciliation and healing.

They are mandated to inquire into all aspects of human rights violations and abuses, breaches of the rule of law, and excessive abuses of power committed against all persons in South Sudan by state, non-state actors and or agents, and allies.

It will also receive applications from conflict victims, identify and determine their right to remedy as well as identify perpetrators of violations and crimes prescribed in the agreement.

