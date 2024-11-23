Citizens’ outrage follows Juba clashes, calls for accountability grow

A wave of outrage has spread among netizens on social media following a deadly gunfight between SSPDF soldiers in Juba on Thursday, which left four people dead, including two civilians.

As Juba city was gripped by panic and confusion following Thursday’s clashes at Gen Kol Koor’s residence in Tongpiny, social media users demanded accountability from those responsible for the deadly incident.

The gunfire erupted at the residence of former spy chief Gen. Akol Koor in the Tongpiny area, leading to significant loss of life and property damage.

The confrontation between SSPDF soldiers assigned to protect the former official reportedly resulted in two civilians being run over by an armoured personnel carrier, while two others were caught in the crossfire and killed.

Citizens and social media users expressed shock and frustration over the senseless deaths, particularly of innocent civilians.

Many voiced their concerns about the lack of clarity and accountability surrounding the incident.

George Sule Tombe, a prominent social media user, reflected on the difference between how civilians and soldiers experience conflict, emphasizing the disproportionate suffering of women and children during such violent episodes.

“Government must prioritize peace over violence,” Tombe stated, urging authorities to address the root causes of the violence.

Similarly, Sallah Lasu called for a thorough investigation into the clash, stating, “Confusion that caused death is punishable. The leadership should investigate this thoroughly and make sure that the commanders of this gunfire are brought to book. The lives of those four citizens matter.”

Others, like Zaki Boy, questioned the lack of accountability for the lost lives.

“What about those who lost their life? Is there anyone who is going to be held accountable?” he asked, reflecting the sentiments of many who felt the victims’ deaths were being ignored.

Ropani Jackie echoed concerns over the fate of the two civilians who lost their lives, stating, “I am concerned about my fellow two civilians—who is to be blamed? At least we can sleep today in Tongpiny.”

Amid the outrage, many called for compensation for the families of the victims and demanded that those responsible for the tragedy be held accountable.

Kul Godura asked, “What are they going to do about the two civilians who died?”

Kur Peter Thon questioned whether the government would take responsibility for the losses, asking, “So will the government pay for the loss of those two civilians?”

The anger over the incident was also directed at the military, with some citizens accusing the SSPDF of carelessness. Sokakulo Leno expressed frustration over the lack of official condolences from the military, saying, “So the SSPDF killed two civilians by mistake and cannot issue official condolences to their families? Leave alone to the entire country.”

Others, like Chuol Gatmai, expressed confusion over the nature of the incident.

“Why are they crushing over human beings without intention? It’s not clear. Because where there’s fighting, no sound mind would let civilians cross the fire,” he said.

As the calls for justice continue, the public remains hopeful that those responsible for the deaths will be held accountable, and that measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The tragedy has sparked a wider debate about security protocols and the protection of civilians in conflict zones, with citizens urging the government to act swiftly to restore trust and ensure accountability.