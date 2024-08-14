Citizens demand ‘immediate’ elections amid calls for ‘realistic’ timetable

Some members of the public are demanding immediate elections, citing ongoing delays by politicians and a perceived lack of commitment to peace as major concerns.

The citizens are reacting to the decision of the Presidency, tasking the electoral institutions to come up with a realistic timetable.

In light of the Presidency’s recent decision to task electoral institutions with developing a realistic timetable, many South Sudanese citizens are pushing for immediate elections.

They argue that repeated delays by politicians, coupled with a perceived lack of commitment to peace, are undermining the implementation of the peace roadmap.

The call for timely elections contrasts with the National Elections Commission’s announcement of a December 22 poll date, as outlined in the peace agreement.

According to the roadmap, the tenure of the unity government is set to expire on September 22, paving the way for elections by December 22.

Responding to the Presidency’s move, many regular callers on Eye Radio have voiced strong support for holding the elections as scheduled.

Juba resident Sultan Joseph emphasized that elections are crucial for addressing the country’s challenges.

“This is the same government, same five Vice Presidents, and same parliament. We need elections to separate us from these issues,” he said, citing high market prices and insecurity as pressing concerns. “We stand with the National Elections Commission and urge them to proceed with the elections this year.”

Similarly, Souleiman from Juba criticized what he perceives as delay tactics by South Sudanese leaders.

“These leaders are merely extending our suffering. We don’t know if they are serious about implementing the peace agreement and holding elections,” he said, adding that different factions appear to be prioritizing their interests over the people’s needs. “They just want to remain in power indefinitely.”

Wau resident David Magok also supports holding elections in December, pointing out that previous extensions have failed to bring about significant progress.

“They’ve extended multiple times without implementing the agreement. If they’re given another 24 months, who will ensure it is carried out?” Magok asked.

“We are ready for elections, but we need a unified consensus to avoid further confusion.”

As the debate continues, citizens remain hopeful that their call for a timely democratic process will lead to meaningful change.

