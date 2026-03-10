Churches urge halt to Jonglei military operations, call for reconciliation

The South Sudan Council of Churches has called for an immediate halt to ongoing military operations in Jonglei State, warning that the planned second phase of operations in Akobo County could worsen human suffering, displacement, and destruction.

In an audio and written statement dated March 9 and shared with Eye Radio, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, speaking on behalf of the churches, urged national leaders to stop the violence and embrace dialogue during the Lenten season.

“At this Lenten season let this be an opportunity for the conversion of hearts and repentance, for the rejection of war through ceasing hostilities and embracing peace and moving our country forward,” the statement reads.

The church leaders warned that continuing military operations in Jonglei could deepen the suffering of civilians.

“Stop the ongoing military operation in Jonglei, especially the recent orders from SSPDF Military command to conduct what they refer to as second phase of operation in Akobo. This will only increase more human suffering and displacement to our own populations, burning of cities and death.”

The council said it is deeply worried about escalating violence in the country, particularly the fighting between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces and opposition forces including the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-In Opposition.

“As Shepherds, we are deeply worried about the escalation in violence, particularly in Jonglei State and elsewhere in our country, with intense fighting between government forces and opposition groups, and this threatens a return to full-scale civil war,” the church leaders said.

They stressed that military action is not the solution to the country’s political and social disputes.

“These military actions are not necessary if only our leaders were to choose dialogue as a means of resolving political and social differences in our country.”

The churches also reminded political leaders that South Sudanese citizens have endured decades of suffering due to conflict and economic hardship.

“Our country has bled for decades and our citizens have sacrificed dearly, battling harsh economic challenges, killings and struggle to make ends meet for their daily bread.”

They added that women, children, and the elderly are often the most affected by the consequences of violence.

“Those who mostly pay the price are women, mothers, children, girls and boys, and the elderly, who continue to bear these inhuman conditions.”

The church leaders further urged authorities to promote national stability through reconciliation and inclusive dialogue, including the release of political detainees.

“To lead the country towards stability, by releasing all political opponents with whatever political charges, those in detention facilities and those undergoing court trials in Juba, including the suspended First Vice President Dr. Rick Machar, in order to foster truthful and inclusive dialogue, paving way for healing, forgiveness, reconciliation and peace in our country.”

The council also called on those responsible for attacks on civilians to be held accountable.

“We also call for those who perpetrated the killings of innocent civilians, women, children and the elderly to be brought to book.”

The churches appealed to regional and international partners to continue supporting peace efforts in South Sudan, noting that the population has suffered greatly and deserves lasting peace.

“The people of South Sudan have suffered a lot, and they deserve to be given peace,” the statement concluded.