Church voices ‘deep’ concern about slow peace implementation

South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) has voiced deep concern over what it terms as slow progress in implementing provisions of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

Most of the critical provisions of the peace accord that ended South Sudan’s civil war have not been fully implemented, except for the formation of the unity government.

In a statement, the Council urges political leaders to take swift action in enacting a citizen-driven constitution that reflects the aspirations of all South Sudanese, revitalizing the economy

The church group also called on the government to create jobs, alleviate citizens from poverty, and establish a security sector that adheres rule of law.

It also emphasized the need for a comprehensive transitional justice process to promote governance, healing, and the establishment of a viable democracy.

Lagos Alexander, the Presiding Bishop of the Africa Land Church said the church is deeply moved by the “suffering” of South Sudanese and lack of peace progress.

“We are deeply concerned about the slow implementation. Of the 2018 Revitalize agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan,” Lagos said, reading out a statement on International Peace Day.

“We urged political leaders to enact a citizen-driven constitution reflecting the aspirations of all South Sudanese revitalize the economy to create jobs, elevate poverty, establish a security sector that follows the rules of law.”

The religious organization further encouraged the government to prioritize the return and reintegration of refugees and displaced persons.

Welcoming the dialogue between the government and opposition groups in Nairobi, the church encourages efforts toward a comprehensive peace process for the benefit of all South Sudanese.

The church leadership called on the international community to remain engaged and not grow fatigued, urging continued support for South Sudan’s journey toward peace.

It also highlighted the need for immediate humanitarian assistance in affected parts of the country and asked for international backing to strengthen regional efforts, digital communities, and civic society in engaging citizens on constitutional and transitional justice processes.

“We call upon all International Community. Not to be fatigued. But continued to support the people of South Sudan on their Journey for Peace. And also responds to the humanitarian Christ in various parts of the country.”

“We act as the International Community to support the Regional International Community to support digital communities and Civic Society in engaging citizens in construction and constitutional and transitional justice processes.”

