Church urges South Sudanese youth to refrain from hate speech

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Youth Desk of South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC) encourages young people to refrain from spreading misinformation and hate speech on social media, but to promote peace and harmony within their communities.

Addressing a meeting on Sunday, Duar Gabriel Biel, the National Youth Coordinator of the South Sudan Council of Churches, emphasized the need for unity and peace, especially among the youth.

The Youth Desk represents youth from 11 churches across South Sudan including the Catholic, Episcopal, Presbyterian, Evangelical, and other denominations.

Mr. Biel voiced deep concern over the rising tensions and ongoing armed violence in the country and called for continued efforts to de-escalate the situation.

He expressed solidarity and sympathy with children, women, the elderly, people with disabilities, and all others affected by the conflict.

“As young people of faith, we are deeply concerned about the rising tensions and armed violence causing fear among the people and fellow citizens because of the previous experiences of the wars and loss of beloved ones,” he said.

“We all deserve to live in peace and prosperity. Our prayers and sympathy are with the youth, children, women, elderly and the people with disabilities who bears the burden of this conflict.”

South Sudan has experienced a deteriorating security and political situation since February 2025 – following the outbreak of violence in Upper Nile, Western Equatoria and Western Bahr el Ghazal, and cantonment sites in Central Equatoria.

The United Nations warned that the country was on the brink of another civil war.

Regional and international diplomats and leaders including Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Kenyan Envoy Raila Odinga and delegations of African Union’s Pane of the Wise and the European Union, have recently visited Juba to engage parties on de-escalation and implementing the 2018 peace deal.

