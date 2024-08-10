Church hit hard by economic crisis as believers unable to pay tithes

South Sudan churches are feeling the impact of the dire economic crisis, as a religious leader disclosed that the nine-month delay in salary payment has dwindled the contribution of offertory by worshipers in the country.

South Sudan is grappling with catastrophic inflation after the Sudan war damaged facilities transporting its crude oil to the Red Sea, depriving Juba of its crucial revenue generator.

This has left the government struggling to meet its running cost – as civil servants have now gone for nearly one year without salaries. As a result many families could barely be able to put food on the table.

The Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, said the church offering has drastically reduced due to the economic crisis induced by catastrophic inflation in the country.

Lamenting the situation, Badi called on the government to prioritize payment of salaries through the available resources, adding that citizens are on the edge over the dire situation.

“My last message goes to our government; you are affecting the church because you did not pay salaries so that people will give their 1% to the church,” he said.

“Where are the salaries? For how long are people going to stay like that without salaries? And we pray and we are hungry and there is no one out of 10% and there is no offertory.”

“The people need salaries so that the church will benefit so that the 1-year or 10 m salaries come the contribution will come good to the church.”

In the Church, the offertory is an important part of the service where the congregation presents their gifts, typically in the form of money or donations to support the church and its charitable activities.

This act symbolizes the giving back of a portion of what God has provided to the faithful.

