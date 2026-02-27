Church enlists community elders to seek vision for national stability

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Archbishop Justin Badi Arama, the Primate of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, says the church has decided to engage all elders of the different communities in South Sudan to give their advice on the way forward towards peace and stability in this nation.

This initiative, spearheaded by the South Sudan Council of Churches (SSCC), began this week with a two-day dialogue convening more than 60 elders and intellectuals from the Jieng and Nuer communities. The dialogue, which concludes in Juba on Friday, February 27, brought together influential members of the Jieng and Nuer Councils of Elders.

Church leaders identify these individuals as powerful voices whose influence can either strengthen grassroots reconciliation or deepen divisions through political positioning. By structuring this engagement, organizers seek to build a shared commitment to non-violence and align the elders’ messaging with existing peace efforts.

“We decided that we will bring all elders of the different communities in South Sudan together to ask them to listen to them and then encourage them to give their advice on the way forward towards peace and stability in this nation,” stated Archbishop Badi Arama.

During the opening session, Archbishop Badi Arama emphasized that the church recognized the essential role elders play in fostering unity. He noted that the goal is to listen to their perspectives and encourage them to provide a roadmap for the country’s future.

“We expect there will be a way forward, a vision and advice for stability and reconciliation as we were during the time of the liberation,” the Archbishop added. “After this, we will also go to the elders from Equatoria and other communities.”

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to support national healing by leveraging the moral authority of community leaders.

Several peacebuilding projects have demonstrated that the messaging provided by elders significantly impacts local security dynamics. By involving these leaders directly, the SSCC aims to create a cohesive approach to reconciliation that resonates from the national level down to individual villages.

This effort represents a significant step in the church’s ongoing prayer and action for a stable South Sudan, seeking to move the country toward a unified vision of peace.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter