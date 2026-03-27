Chris Marol and Lasuba Memo elected to lead AMDISS amid MDI reforms

Marol, representing The Radio Community (TRC), and Memo, of Eye Radio/Eye Media, were elected to steer the association at a critical juncture for the country’s media sector. Memo’s election continues a long-standing tradition of leadership excellence from Eye Radio within the association.

He becomes the third professional from the station to hold a high-ranking position in AMDISS since its inception, following Jeremy Groce and Koang Pal Chang.

The history of Eye Radio’s involvement in AMDISS leadership dates back to 2006, when Jeremy Gross, the former Chief of Party for the Sudan Radio Service, served as the association’s Treasurer.

More recently, Koang Pal Chang held the influential position of AMDISS Chairperson from 2023 to 2024. This latest appointment reinforces Eye Radio’s consistent commitment to shaping the national media landscape and advocating for professional standards.

The new leadership arrives as the AMDISS Board of Directors passes a series of landmark resolutions aimed at reviving and strengthening the Media Development Institute (MDI).

In a strategic move to advance professional journalism, the Board has fast-tracked the reopening of MDI as a fully operational and independent training institution.

Key to this transition is the formal registration of MDI as an independent body, granting it the legal recognition required to offer diploma-level programs and professional certificates in higher education. To ensure sustainable operations, MDI will be overseen by an independent seven-member Board of Directors, consisting of three representatives from AMDISS and four external experts.

Logistical preparations are already underway, with the Board directing the finalization of land acquisition in Terekeka while exploring additional sites within Central Equatoria State. To support these efforts, the Board approved the introduction of tuition fees and committed a portion of AMDISS subscription income toward the institute’s initial setup and registration costs.

As part of the implementation process, the Education Committee will be reactivated to lead the acquisition of provisional licenses and establish academic affiliations.

The institute intends to place a strong emphasis on maintaining high standards of professional training, focusing specifically on building the capacity of journalists across South Sudan.

These resolutions, coupled with the new leadership of Marol and Memo, signal a robust commitment by AMDISS to invest in the future of South Sudanese media through education and institutional independence.