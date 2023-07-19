19th July 2023
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Chollo King urges Upper Nile communities to return to their homes

Chollo King urges Upper Nile communities to return to their homes

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 17 mins ago

His Majesty King Kwongo of the Chollo Kingdom speaks during a celebration to welcome General Olony to Juba. June 24, 2023. | Photo: Awan Moses/Eye Radio

The King of the Chollo Kingdom is encouraging the communities of Upper Nile to go back to their homes and rebuild their lives.

On Sunday, July 16, His Majesty King Kwongo and Upper Nile Governor James Odhok met in Juba to discuss the security and humanitarian situation in the state.

Speaking to the media, King Kwongo urged the communities to leave displacement camps and return to their homes.

“I tell the communities of Upper Nile, my brothers, you know how Malakal was some years back, and now, it is destroyed, but something that is spoiled needs to be fixed. A dead person cannot fix your house, so you have to try to fix your house,” said H.M. Dak while speaking on SSBC.

“The government is serious, and everyone will go to their place and build even a grass room, but the most important thing is peace because without peace there is no stability and development.”

Early in June, violence erupted among two displaced communities seeking refuge in the UN-administered Protection of Civilians Site in Malakal.

The ethnic clashes left more than 10 people dead and injured 50 others, according to agencies.

On his part, the Governor of Upper Nile James Odhok said the situation in the state is currently stable and added that the communities have been reconciled.

He condemns individuals who are allegedly known to be spreading rumors of conflict in the state.

“We as the five tribes in Malakal have accepted that unity is the way to peace in the state,” the governor said.

“In Upper Nile, I moved to ten counties and citizen is talking about peace, but there are criminals and thieves who spread rumors about fighting in the state.”

“It is not true, and we know these people are criminals. Currently, Malakal is going well and the fighting that happened in the POC we talked with each community, and they are cooperating and there is nothing wrong.”

 

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams 1

EES leads as private schools shine in 2022 Sec Exams

Published Thursday, July 13, 2023

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success 2

Top 2022-2023 CSE student says reading was secret to success

Published Saturday, July 15, 2023

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage 3

ICRC downsizes operation in South Sudan over funding shortage

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers 4

The story of two female mechanics breaking gender barriers

Published Friday, July 14, 2023

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System 5

Central Bank to inject 10 billion pounds into Banking System

Published Sunday, July 16, 2023

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chollo King urges Upper Nile communities to return to their homes

Published 17 mins ago

Extreme heat scorches Europe, world

Published 34 mins ago

ECSS clerics set condition for supporting elections

Published 2 hours ago

UN Rights Council appoints Spanish judge to South Sudan Commission

Published 4 hours ago

Mandela Day: Fellowship alumni urge govt to deliver services, unite country

Published 18 hours ago

Public hearing criticises ‘leaders-centered’ budget

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th July 2023

Copyright 2023. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!