Cholera vaccination campaign launched in Abyei after vaccine delivery

Authorities in the Abyei Administrative Area have launched a cholera vaccination campaign following the delivery of tens of thousands of vaccine doses from South Sudan’s national Ministry of Health.

The area’s Minister of Information, Yohana Akol, confirmed the rollout began yesterday after the arrival of 78,000 doses, a response to what local officials have described as a catastrophic cholera outbreak. The disease has reportedly killed dozens and infected more than 1,000 people in recent weeks.

“Thanks go to the national Ministry of Health, as they sent the cholera vaccine. What has arrived in the area is 78,000 vaccines out of 90,000 requested,” he said.

“The vaccination started yesterday and will include all the counties, Abyei town, and its northern areas—Amet and Amet Market. This will cover about 88% of the targeted number.”

The launch comes two weeks after Abyei authorities appealed for urgent intervention from the national government and humanitarian partners. They had called not only for medical supplies but also for support in raising public awareness around hygiene, prevention, and treatment.

Akol says the vaccination campaign will target all Counties and Payams within the Abyei Administrative Area and surrounding regions, aiming to curb further spread of the disease.

