Cholera outbreak declining as 96% of patients recover – health ministry

The Ministry of Health has reported a significant drop in new cholera infections across the country, with over 96 percent of previously infected individuals now recovered.

Since the outbreak began in September 2024, the country has recorded more than 68,000 cumulative cases. However, the disease has claimed about 1,350 lives.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Dr. Kediende Chong Mapuor, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Operations, said the number of new cases is steadily declining.

“The cholera outbreak has reached a cumulative number of 68,000 cases as of last Thursday. Around 96% of these have been successfully treated and discharged. We have regrettably lost around 1,350 lives,” Dr. Mapuor said.

He said infections have been reported across nine states and two administrative areas.

He stated said that most areas have seen a drop in new cases although suspected infections have recently been reported in Raweng and Abyei.

Dr. Mapuor said oral cholera vaccination campaigns have so far been completed in 39 counties.

He said additional campaigns are planned in Twic, Greater Kapoeta, Budi, and Akoka counties, while approval is still pending for Kapoeta East and Malut.

As the rainy season begins, health officials are warning of a potential resurgence in cases. Dr. Chong is urging the public to follow basic preventive measures.

“We are advising the public to drink safe water—boil it or treat it with chlorine if possible. Caregivers should wash hands before and after attending to children or using the toilet, and everyone must observe personal hygiene,” he added.

Despite progress, the cholera response continues to face major challenges, including logistical delays in delivering supplies to remote areas, a shortage of rapid response teams, and funding gaps.

Dr. Mapuor attributed some of the constraints to recent policy decisions by the U.S. government, which he said have reduced international funding for cholera response efforts.

He is appealing to humanitarian partners and government institutions to scale up support for water, sanitation, and hygiene activities to help prevent a resurgence of the disease.

