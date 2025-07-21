Cholera or diarrhea? Rajaf Payam authorities dispute the cause of four deaths

A local chief in Rajaf Payam, Juba County, has reported four deaths allegedly caused by cholera, but a local health official refutes the claim, stating the illness is watery diarrhea linked to recent heavy rains, not cholera.

Speaking to Eye Radio, chief Philip Laku said the first death occurred after a resident developed vomiting and diarrhea.

Two days later, a young man with similar symptoms died before reaching Panama Hospital.

A man and a woman reportedly died the same day at the hospital, followed by another fatality the next day.

Sultan Laku also stated that six people showing signs of cholera were admitted to the hospital and successfully treated with antibiotics.

However, local authorities are downplaying the claims. Rajaf Payam official Abdul Wahab told Eye Radio that there are no confirmed cholera cases, stating that the symptoms are consistent with watery diarrhea due to poor sanitation and recent heavy rains.

He clarified that only the Ministry of Health can confirm cholera after conducting laboratory tests.

“No information about cholera patients should be shared before verification by responsible health authorities. What we are seeing is watery diarrhea caused by recent rains. There are no confirmed cases of cholera in Rajaf Payam,” he said.

“The situation is under control, with officials on the ground monitoring the health situation. The Ministry of Health is the only body authorized to confirm cholera after lab testing,” he added.

Health officials say medical teams are currently deployed in the area to monitor symptoms, provide treatment, and ensure the outbreak does not escalate.

