Cholera kills seven in Nasir County – official

At least seven people have died of cholera in Nasir town, Upper Nile State, amid a growing outbreak in the conflict-hit region, local authorities have confirmed.

Nasir County Commissioner Gatwech Jock told Eye Radio on Monday that the deaths occurred in the town alone, with more cases suspected in the surrounding villages.

“It is not a joke; the cholera outbreak is affecting many people. There is no medicine or data. We have a small military clinic which is rescuing people, and it has only two doctors, which is not enough,” Jock said in a phone interview.

“Some people die on the way, and others come when they are completely dehydrated. As of yesterday, seven people died because of cholera,” he added.

The commissioner said the county health team is still compiling data on the total number of confirmed cases and fatalities across the county.

He expressed concern about the increasing number of infections in rural areas, where access to healthcare is extremely limited.

According to Commissioner Jock, Nasir currently relies on one military clinic with just two doctors treating cholera patients.

He has appealed to the Upper Nile State Ministry of Health for immediate assistance.

“This morning, I met with the minister of health in Malakal and told him about the situation. I asked if it is possible to send a rapid response team to the villages in Nasir,” he added.

The reports from Nasir come as the national Ministry of Health said cholera cases have been declining in most parts of the country.

Dr. Kediende Chong Mapuor, Director General of Preventive Health Services and Emergency Operations at the national ministry, said more than 96 percent of those infected have been treated and discharged.

However, Commissioner Jock insists that the situation in Nasir County remains critical and requires urgent intervention.

As of 9th June 2025, the Ministry of Health recorded a cumulative total of over 68,000 cholera cases across the country since the outbreak began in September 2024.