Cholera kills 4 in one week in Upper Nile’s Akoka

AKOKA, (Eye Radio) – Health authorities in Akoka County in Upper Nile state report that cholera has killed four people among 60 others confirmed to have contracted the waterborne diseas in the past one week.

Akoka County Health Director Monychol Akuei said the outbreak was first detected on 2nd May in one of the Payams, where two young men scumbled to the disease.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, Akuei explained that the number of cases continues to rise daily due to community members visiting sick relatives and contracting the disease in the process.

“Two young boys have died, and the number is increasing. Last night, more people were brought in. The disease has spread across all the payams and villages due to a lack of awareness,” he said.

“That’s why people continue to visit the sick, unknowingly contracting the disease. People do not understand the seriousness of the situation. Every day, the number of cases increases, from one to three. We are now appealing for support from NGOs in the state.”

“If help is available, let them come and assist us in areas without health facilities or medical teams. The total number of deaths is four, two in Akoka Payam and two in other payams and the number of confirmed cases has reached 60.”

He also noted that the county is facing a severe shortage of essential medications, exacerbating the crisis.

Monychol said although there are several health facilities in the area, they are currently operating with limited staff, as a shortage of doctors has left them understaffed.

He stated that there are no designated camps to isolate cholera patients, which is further complicating efforts to contain the outbreak.

The local health director has called on the national government to intervene urgently and provide the necessary medical assistance to curb the spread of the disease and address the critical shortage of resources in the county.

