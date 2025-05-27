Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

A senior health official has issued a stark warning about the ongoing cholera outbreak in South Sudan, urging increased investment in health and a shift away from donor dependency.

Dr. Kediende Chong Mapuor, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response at the Ministry of Health, says the country is currently battling a severe cholera epidemic that has affected over 66,000 people across various regions.

Despite the high recovery rate, Dr. Mapuor confirmed that 1,250 people have died from the disease.

“We have been crying. We are currently bottling with cholera. We have reached over 66,000 people, that had been reported. Good enough over 95% of these cases have been successfully treated, recovered, and discharged,” he said

But still, we have lost very valuable lives. 1,250 lives have been lost. They will never be recovered. They will never come back.

He attributed the outbreak to poor access to clean drinking water, inadequate sanitation, and low hygiene standards.

“We all know cholera comes because of poor access to drinking water, because of poor hygiene, and all those factors are beyond the responsibility of the Minister of Health.”

Dr. Kediende said are development-related and lie beyond the mandate of the health ministry.

Dr. Chong also acknowledged the contributions made by private health actors and called for stronger partnerships, including with institutions such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, the health official criticized the current reliance on donor funding, saying it undermines national dignity.

He likened proposal writing and compliance with donor requirements to a dehumanizing process that often lacks balance or fairness.

Dr. Chong called for a national awakening to take full responsibility for the health sector, just as the country once rose to fight for independence.

