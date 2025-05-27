27th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | National News | News   |   Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Author: Obja Okuj | Published: 34 minutes ago

A cholera patient being administered oral rehydration solution under a tree. (Photo: CARE South Sudan).

A senior health official has issued a stark warning about the ongoing cholera outbreak in South Sudan, urging increased investment in health and a shift away from donor dependency.

Dr. Kediende Chong Mapuor, the Director General for Preventive Health Services and Emergency Response at the Ministry of Health, says the country is currently battling a severe cholera epidemic that has affected over 66,000 people across various regions.

Despite the high recovery rate, Dr. Mapuor confirmed that 1,250 people have died from the disease.

“We have been crying. We are currently bottling with cholera. We have reached over 66,000 people, that had been reported. Good enough over 95% of these cases have been successfully treated, recovered, and discharged,” he said

But still, we have lost very valuable lives. 1,250 lives have been lost. They will never be recovered. They will never come back.

He attributed the outbreak to poor access to clean drinking water, inadequate sanitation, and low hygiene standards.

“We all know cholera comes because of poor access to drinking water, because of poor hygiene, and all those factors are beyond the responsibility of the Minister of Health.”

Dr. Kediende said are development-related and lie beyond the mandate of the health ministry.

Dr. Chong also acknowledged the contributions made by private health actors and called for stronger partnerships, including with institutions such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

However, the health official criticized the current reliance on donor funding, saying it undermines national dignity.

He likened proposal writing and compliance with donor requirements to a dehumanizing process that often lacks balance or fairness.

Dr. Chong called for a national awakening to take full responsibility for the health sector, just as the country once rose to fight for independence.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA 1

Rain disrupts Juba flights, diverts planes to Entebbe – SSCAA

Published May 20, 2025

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official 2

South Sudan secures $130 million to import power from Uganda – Official

Published May 20, 2025

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles 3

Par suspends 33 Machar loyalists from SPLM-IO and peace roles

Published May 21, 2025

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol 4

SPLM reshuffle brings in Dr. Bol, Apai, Kun; drops Wani, Awet, Kuol

Published May 20, 2025

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 5

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Economist links cash shortages in Banks to public mistrust and political instability

Published 8 minutes ago

Cholera death toll surges to 1,250 as country battles prolonged outbreak

Published 34 minutes ago

Two killed, four injured in attack along Juba-Torit Road

Published 43 minutes ago

“I had no pads, only cloth”: How ISRAAID helps girls like Christine stay in school

Published 48 minutes ago

ICRC conducts 1,000+ life-saving surgeries for conflict victims

Published 4 hours ago

VP Taban: I delivered Kiir’s peace message, clarified Machar’s house arrest

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.