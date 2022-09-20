Chinese govt donates 63 vehicles to support peace army

The Chinese government has donated sixty-three vehicles including buses to the unified forces in logistical support for the implementation of the security arrangements.

Two weeks ago, the peace parties passed out more than twenty peace soldiers comprised of the various units, namely the police, national security, fire brigade, and the wildlife, among others

At the weekend more than two thousand graduated from the Mundri training camp as part of the first phase of integrating and unifying the forces.

Speaking to the state-own TV, SSBC, the Defense Minister, Anginal Teny said friends of South Sudan have shied away from supporting the extended peace process, except China.

“They have come very boldly, and we respect that,” said Teny.

The Troika countries have pulled out funding to the peace monitoring body, R-JMEC citing the lack of commitment by the parties to implement the peace accord.

The US, Norway, and the UK said the extension will only aggravate the suffering of South Sudanese citizens.

They vowed to continue their support to the people of South Sudan and their aspirations.

The trio also stated that they will only continue to support grassroots peace and provide humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable and much needy population who are affected by the flood situation and the economic crisis.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter