China’s CNPC donates 25 computers, gadgets to University of Juba

A Chinese firm has donated an additional 25 computers and 15 Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) to the School of Computer Science and Information Technology at the University of Juba.

This brings a total of 45 Computers and other electronic devices the University of Juba has received this year from the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

In March, CNPC donated 20 computers and other electronic devices to the School of Engineering as well as the university’s main computer lab.

During this time, CNPC fulfilled the commitment to deliver the second batch donation to the School of Computer Science and Information Technology to improve the faculty’s access to information.

“We are very happy to fulfill our promise by now.” Lu Jiangbo, President of China National Petroleum Corporation said during the handing over ceremony at the University of Juba on Friday, 12th July 2024.

“It is well-known that education is the cornerstone of national revitalization, embodies a nation’s future and hope. CNPC always pays highly attention to the education development of South Sudan and will make continued endeavor to improve the schooling facilities through cooperation with the University of Juba.” Mr. Lu added.

Since 2011, CNPC has supported social welfare activities in including education, healthcare, natural disaster alleviation and infrastructure development in South Sudan.

According to the firm, it has spent more than 6 million US dollars with more than 20 projects launched which has created job opportunities to South Sudanese in various sectors including petroleum cooperation.

“As one of the main investors in the oil sector, the CNPC has not only made a significant contribution to the development of the oil industry in South Sudan, but also engaged in charity endeavors including today’s second batch of computers among other electronic devices to the University of Juba,” Ma Wenjun, Deput head of Mission, China’s Embassy in South Sudan said.

“All this not only demonstrates the sound friendship between China and South Sudan, but also reflects the Chinese companies’ commitment to fulfilling their social responsibility.” He added.

Meanwhile, the Director of China at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the donation will enable University transform South Sudan digitally.

“The World now is connected digitally and we must be part of that in South Sudan and University of Juba is the one that we think will do this job for the people of South Sudan,” Ruben Marial Benjamin said.

Welcoming the donation, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Juba said the current Computer Science students are lucky cite their predecessor did not have change to use modern computers.

“I congratulate you for this opportunity, you are a lucky group. Those who were before you had no advantage of using modern computers and so congratulation to you and I hope you are going to make good use of these computers.” Vice Chancellor, Robert Mayom Deng said.