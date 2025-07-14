14th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Child marriage crisis: South Sudan girls trapped by tradition and conflict

Child marriage crisis: South Sudan girls trapped by tradition and conflict

Authors: Emmanuel J. Akile | Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

Ms. Zabib Musa, Executive Director of Women for Justice and Equality, on Eye Radio's Dawn Show, July 14, 2025. (Photo: Moses Awan/Eye Radio)

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An activist has warned that child marriage remains rampant in South Sudan, driven by deep-seated cultural beliefs and exacerbated by ongoing conflict, despite legal safeguards.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show, July 14,  Zabib Musa, Executive Director of Women for Justice and Equality, stated that the practice is inflicting lasting psychological trauma on young survivors.

She highlighted that many communities, and even law enforcement tasked with upholding the law, are deeply influenced by traditions that normalize child marriage.

“We are so much dipped into our cultures, cultures that tend to frame child marriage as something that protects the respect of families and communities,” Musa stated.

She explained that families often see early marriage as a way to “prevent” pre-marital sex and secure a bride price. However, this comes at a devastating cost to the girls.

Musa pointed to a critical lack of awareness about protective laws, limited resources for intervention, and the pervasive impact of conflict and displacement as key drivers.

“When people continue to be displaced in conflict, chances are high that girls continue to get married within this,” she added, noting that survival often forces families into these harmful decisions.

The activist warned of the severe long-term psychological trauma endured by child marriage survivors, who may grow up with bitterness, trust issues, and unstable relationships.

She called for an integrated approach to child protection, stressing the need for education, livelihood support, and stronger parental responsibility to break the cycle.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert 1

‘I Love you all’ – Dr Chameleone excites fans as he arrives in Yambio for Independence Day concert

Published July 9, 2025

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address 2

Gov’t to remove self-serving officials, says Kiir in independence day address

Published July 10, 2025

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation 3

Former Juba Mayor Kalisto Ladu urges unity, offers to serve nation

Published July 10, 2025

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot 4

Minister Dr. Martin Elia ties knot with wife, Nyaruot

Published July 13, 2025

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam 5

Lone star: Juba student makes history as only candidate for Sudan’s home science exam

Published July 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sex education in schools, clinics key to fighting abuse, Activist says

Published 6 seconds ago

Sweden proposes raising conscription age to 70

Published 3 minutes ago

South Sudanese pastor accuses Sudan authorities of targeting churches

Published 3 hours ago

Duk County Youth Association in Juba elects Eng. Mamer Makuei as new leader

Published 3 hours ago

Catholic bishops call for aid tax exemption

Published 3 hours ago

Child marriage crisis: South Sudan girls trapped by tradition and conflict

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.