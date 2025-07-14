Child marriage crisis: South Sudan girls trapped by tradition and conflict

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An activist has warned that child marriage remains rampant in South Sudan, driven by deep-seated cultural beliefs and exacerbated by ongoing conflict, despite legal safeguards.

Speaking on Eye Radio’s Dawn Show, July 14, Zabib Musa, Executive Director of Women for Justice and Equality, stated that the practice is inflicting lasting psychological trauma on young survivors.

She highlighted that many communities, and even law enforcement tasked with upholding the law, are deeply influenced by traditions that normalize child marriage.

“We are so much dipped into our cultures, cultures that tend to frame child marriage as something that protects the respect of families and communities,” Musa stated.

She explained that families often see early marriage as a way to “prevent” pre-marital sex and secure a bride price. However, this comes at a devastating cost to the girls.

Musa pointed to a critical lack of awareness about protective laws, limited resources for intervention, and the pervasive impact of conflict and displacement as key drivers.

“When people continue to be displaced in conflict, chances are high that girls continue to get married within this,” she added, noting that survival often forces families into these harmful decisions.

The activist warned of the severe long-term psychological trauma endured by child marriage survivors, who may grow up with bitterness, trust issues, and unstable relationships.

She called for an integrated approach to child protection, stressing the need for education, livelihood support, and stronger parental responsibility to break the cycle.

