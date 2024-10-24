Chief Justice plans to elevate Judges and appoint 100 assistants

The Chief Justice announced plans to elevate several judges and appoint approximately 100 assistant judges as part of initiatives to enhance and strengthen the country’s justice system.

Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut spoke on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, during a validation workshop detailing the reports of the Committee as mandated by the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Justice Reec says these steps are seen as crucial in addressing the growing demands for judicial services and ensuring that the system is equipped to deliver timely and fair justice.

However, the Chief Justice emphasized that these plans are heavily dependent on securing the necessary budget.

Reech says without the required budgetary allocations, the implementation of these plans may face significant delays, potentially impacting the effectiveness of ongoing judicial reforms.

Chief Justice says we have received over 500 applications from South Sudanese citizens interested in serving as judiciary assistants.

He says while we managed to appoint 100 this year, we are committed to appointing another 100 next year, provided that the judiciary budget is approved.

“To improve the work of the judiciary we need to do promotion it’s been a long time since we didn’t promote due to this situation, we are in,” Justice Chan Reec stated.

“We also have plans to appoint more judiciary assistants right now we have less than 200 judiciary assistants,” he said.

“We are planning to appoint about 100 judiciary assistants we shall subject them to training this will improve the situation and in the coming financial year we shall make more appointments,” he added.

“We have more than 500 South Sudanese who applied for judiciary assistants and we managed to appoint 100 this year and 100 next year the justice system will improve if you approve the judiciary budget and we make the promotion too,” he said.

