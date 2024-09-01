Chelsea held to draw by Palace as Newcastle beat Tottenham

Chelsea have been held to a disheartening 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace as Newcastle beat Tottenham 2-1 in the Premier League fixtures on Sunday.

The Blues played to their very best in the first half when Nicolas Jackson artfully converted a cross in the 25th minute, but the Blues were unable to seal the win when Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze struck back in the second half to level the score.

Cole Palmer tried his hardest to inspire his seemingly exhausted teammates to a second victory in three games as new signing Pedro Neto was subbed off after a poor display as the Blues sink to 11th position.

Meanwhile, Newcastle jump to fourth on the table after securing a hard-fought victory over Hotspurs at the St. James Park thanks to Harvey Barnes volley and Alexander Isak’s first goal of the season.

Barnes put Eddie Howe’s ahead on half time, but Newcastle fullback Dan Burn turned Brennan Johnson’s effort into his own goal on 56 minutes fueling hopes for the visitors.

10th-placed Tottenham left in defeat after thrashing Everton 4-0 and drawing against newly promoted Leicester City 1-1 in their last two games.

Manchester United takes on Liverpool in a lively encounter at the Old Trafford in few minutes.

On Saturday night, defending champions Manchester City continued their perfect run of form with a 1-3 victory at Westham as Erling Halaand bagged an hattrick.

Brentford beat Southampton 3-1, Everton lost to Bournemouth 2-3, Ipswich Town played out a 1-1 draw with Fulham, Leicester City lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, and Wolves draw against Nottingham Forest.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Bright Stars travel to Congo Brazaville for 2025 AFCON qualifiers Previous Post