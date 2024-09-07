7th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Charity hospital in Tonj South significantly damaged in fire outbreak

Charity hospital in Tonj South significantly damaged in fire outbreak

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 5 hours ago

Fr. hospital on fire. (-)

Warrap State government said Father John Lee Memorial Hospital in Tonj South County caught fire on Friday, leaving medical supplies and parts of the facility destroyed.

The facility was donated by a Korean Salesian missionary in honor of a religious leader named Fr. John Lee, who dedicated his life to serving the marginalized communities in the area.

The hospital was inaugurated in July 2014 after four years of planning and construction and consists of maternity and surgical wards and a residence for medical and administrative staff.

However, Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayoum disclosed that the main section of the charity hospital has been gutted by fire.

Mayom said the main pharmacy and two stores were burned completely in what has been attributed to a fire caused by an accident in its solar electricity installation.

“A clinic caught fire in Tonj town, unexpectedly. The late Dr. Lee Clinic caught fire in what seemed to be an electrical accident from a powerhouse,” he said.

“The fire destroyed the main pharmacy and two stores, and a number of medicines got burned, and such a case has been reported to the state government.”

He added, “We are looking forward to making sure that this incident is investigated.”

The hospital was built by Don Bosco Mission and supported more than 3,500 internally displaced people with a recent COVID-19 initiative.

The organization received support from Salesian Missions in Madrid, Spain, to offer help to local communities in Tonj and other parts of the Bahr el Ghazal region.

 

 

 

Popular Stories
South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti 1

South Sudan plans to build oil pipeline to Djibouti

Published September 4, 2024

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers 2

Kajo-Keji commissioner: Nearly 200 villages occupied by Ugandan settlers

Published September 1, 2024

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields 3

South Sudan blames Petronas over pollution in oilfields

Published September 4, 2024

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release 4

Kalisto’s wife says informed about husband’s release

Published September 6, 2024

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba 5

Woman gives birth, abandons baby at hospital in Juba

Published September 2, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Charity hospital in Tonj South significantly damaged in fire outbreak

Published 5 hours ago

Panyijar-Yirol East peace dialogue agrees 21 resolutions

Published 5 hours ago

Magwi man recovering after being circumcised by suspected ‘rats’

Published 7 hours ago

Govt to build earthquake warning center at Rajaf

Published 7 hours ago

Rumbek East commissioner flee headquarters submerged by floods

Published 9 hours ago

Jamus beat Malakia 3-1 to win Juba Super Cup

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.