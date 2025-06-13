Charcoal trader killed in Jebel Ladu, police investigate

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Police in Ladu Payam, Juba County, are investigating the killing of a charcoal trader by an unidentified assailant in the Jebel Ladu area last night.

Major Abraham Laku confirmed to Eye Radio today that investigations are underway to identify those responsible. He stated that the deceased has not yet been identified, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

“There’s no official case been opened about that, but today in this morning [Friday], someone called a chief here in the area of Nyoua, he called and informed the chief that there’s the killing of someone who’s while doing charcoal work behind Jebel Ladu,” Major Laku told Eye Radio.

He added that details were still being verified, including whether the victim was a charcoal seller or a driver, and pinpointed the location as “around the farm in Jebel Ladu, and I am sure it [is] between Byby area and farm in Jebel Ladu.”

Major Laku urged residents to remain calm and report any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

Jebel Ladu, located about 28 km north of Juba, has also witnessed similar killings in the past.

In 2021, two people including one Chinese national and his South Sudanese colleague were killed while working on the Juba–Terekeka road.

According to the reports, the two were employees of the Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company, a Chinese road construction company.

