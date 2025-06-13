13th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Uncategorized   |   Charcoal trader killed in Jebel Ladu, police investigate

Charcoal trader killed in Jebel Ladu, police investigate

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 2 hours ago

Police crossing - courtesy/alamy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Police in Ladu Payam, Juba County, are investigating the killing of a charcoal trader by an unidentified assailant in the Jebel Ladu area last night.

Major Abraham Laku confirmed to Eye Radio today that investigations are underway to identify those responsible. He stated that the deceased has not yet been identified, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear.

“There’s no official case been opened about that, but today in this morning [Friday], someone called a chief here in the area of Nyoua, he called and informed the chief that there’s the killing of someone who’s while doing charcoal work behind Jebel Ladu,” Major Laku told Eye Radio.

He added that details were still being verified, including whether the victim was a charcoal seller or a driver, and pinpointed the location as “around the farm in Jebel Ladu, and I am sure it [is] between Byby area and farm in Jebel Ladu.”

Major Laku urged residents to remain calm and report any information that could assist the ongoing investigation.

Jebel Ladu, located about 28 km north of Juba, has also witnessed similar killings in the past.

In 2021, two people including one Chinese national and his South Sudanese colleague were killed while working on the Juba–Terekeka road.

According to the reports, the two were employees of the Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company, a Chinese road construction company.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces 1

SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces

Published June 9, 2025

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle 2

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict 3

South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict

Published June 10, 2025

SSPDF gives Warrap, Mayom armed youth one-week to disarm or face force 4

SSPDF gives Warrap, Mayom armed youth one-week to disarm or face force

Published June 9, 2025

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks 5

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published June 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

VP Taban orders SPLM to vacate Judges’ residence in Unity State

Published 4 minutes ago

Yambio: Displaced Nadiangere children emerge after months in bush

Published 38 minutes ago

Charcoal trader killed in Jebel Ladu, police investigate

Published 2 hours ago

Atong suspends Trade Undersecretary, Standards Bureau head

Published 2 hours ago

Gov’t unveils state-of-the-art customs and parking facility in Nesitu

Published 2 hours ago

Prioritize ethics over profit, Alfaki tells new lawyers

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.