Chameleone preaches peace in Western Equatoria on Independence Day   

Ugandan music icon Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Dr Jose Chameleone, has called for peace and unity among the people of Western Equatoria during South Sudan’s Independence Day celebrations.

The legendary artist arrived in Yambio on Tuesday to a hero’s welcome, with thousands of excited fans lining the dusty streets of the state capital, chanting and cheering as his convoy made its way through the town.

For many, it was their first time seeing the celebrated musician in person.

Chameleone, who last visited Yambio in 2000, returned to hold a peace concert organized by Don Eddie of Don Promotions in collaboration with local entertainment stakeholders.

Among those who received him on the eve of Independence Day were senior state officials, including Acting Governor Daniel Badagbu Rimbasa and other dignitaries.

In his remarks, the acting governor hailed Chameleone’s visit as a powerful gesture of unity and African solidarity.

He also encouraged the Ugandan star to collaborate with local artists and support their musical aspirations.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, Chameleone said he was deeply honored to return to Yambio after 24 years, calling the visit a special moment in his musical journey.

He said that without peace, there can’t be happiness and development in Western Equatoria.

“Just like the lady who was here before me, she emphasised that nobody should disturb the peace in Western Equatoria and South Sudan. If there is no peace, there is no happiness. And if people are sad, there is no life,” he said.

The peace concert featured a vibrant showcase of South Sudanese culture, with performances from local artists and traditional dance groups.

The organizers said the event aimed to promote peace, healing, and unity through the power of music.

