Chairperson of Peace Committee calls on citizens to work together for peace

The Chairperson of the parliamentary Specialised Committee on Peace and Reconciliation has called on citizens to engage in the peace process, saying building peace is a collective effort.

Bona Deng said efforts to bring change will require the participation and strength of every individual. He made the remarks at an economic empowerment program held at Mangateen IDPs camp in Juba late last week.

“We need to have peace within us, number one. You must be peaceful to yourselves. You must understand that being in good terms with yourself will enable you to be in good terms with your neighbor. And who is your neighbor? It is the person who is right now sitting beside you. It is the person whom you left your neighbor at home. It is the person from the other tribe, not necessarily your own tribe,” he explained.

During the event, more than 70 women were awarded certificates for completing training in the production of bar soap, liquid soap, shampoo, and jelly in Juba.

Lawmaker Deng stressed that South Sudanese should embrace unity and work together to change the current narrative.

“…and to realize peace, we need to reconcile with each other. And for those who have been victims and survivors, they need healing,” he said.

The Economic Empowerment Program is implemented by Vision for Humanity, with support from the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Peace Building Fund, and UNDP South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter