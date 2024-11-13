CES trade minister urges partnership in capacity building for entrepreneurs

Central Equatoria government is calling on development partners and the corporate sector to collaborate with the state Business Union to support capacity building initiatives for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Tom Sebit Wani, the Minister of Trade and Industry – who addressed the launch of a business management and economic development project, said the state government is committed to promoting economic development by engaging various stakeholders.

Mr. Wani stated that the project aims to train over 200 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across six counties, with support from the Ministry of Trade and Industry and Governor Augustino Jadalla.

The initiative seeks to empower local businesses and contribute to the region’s economic growth by enhancing business skills and fostering a sustainable economic environment.

“I’m calling on our development partners and the corporate world to support CES Business Union in such brilliant projects, especially the Business Management and Economic Development for Effective Trading Skills project, which we are launching today,” he said.

“As a state government, we want to register our full support to this project to ensure it achieves its mission, vision, and objectives, because it is a project that is going to train over 200 small and medium enterprises in the six counties.”

The trade minister emphasized the need for capacity building services, highlighting that education and skill development are essential for labor market competitiveness.

He said active market participation and the acquisition of necessary skills are vital for effective economic management.

“This is within the vision of General Agustino Jadalla on the wealth creation through cooperative society groups of agribusinesses and other investments or commodities.”

“As a government, we are mandated to deliver services to our people by law. And one of the services is human development. Going to school is not enough. Skill development is necessary to be able to compete in the labor market.”

“For us to take charge of our economy, we need to be in the market. For us to take charge of our economy, we need to be in the market, and we need the skills to stay in the market. And this is what we are doing in partnership with Central Equatoria State Business Union.”

On her part, Lily Kafuki, the state Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Forestry, acknowledges the struggle of young entrepreneurs due to the current instability in the country.

She believes the initiative as a chance for government support to empower local men and women in business, fostering hope within their communities.

“We have young men and young women who want to start a business, but yet, because of this war, they are not able to do so. So I think this is a chance that the government will also, through you, will try to empower some local community women and men to make sure that they engage in business effectively.”

