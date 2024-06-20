CES speaker condemns profiteering from land grabbing

The Speaker of Central Equatoria parliament condemns those engaged in the illegal acquisition of land in the state for the purpose of making profit, while encouraging citizens to acquire land in a lawful manner.

Peter Wani Elia, who spoke during a training of the state lawmakers on conflict resolution and peace, underscored that many people from across the country living in Juba are in need of land in the capital city.

Mr. Wani, however, said others take it for money – a practice he said, constitutes a fundamental problem that the government should pay attention to.

The legislator added that the state is not against giving land to the people, but that they should get it in the right way.

“We are not against giving land to the people, but we want the land to be taken in the right way that does not complicate and bring a problem to individuals because land sometimes create a insecurity,” he said.

“Most of our people want land for settlement, others also take it for money and that’s why they constitute a fundamental problem in the Republic of South Sudan, especially in Juba, the capital of the Republic of South Sudan.”

He said land grabbing is a major problem causing insecurity in the communities, and called for amicable ways to find solution to land issues.

“For our people in Central Equatorial State, we have so many challenges that are facing in terms of peace and security. You know, Central Equatorial as the host community face numerous challenges that are facing our people especially in the terms of land issues.”

“Land issues have become a problem because most of our people from across the ten state and three administrative areas are in Juba. There is a high need of acquisition of land each and every citizen of South Sudan.”

“And so, the challenge is, it should be taken in the right way, but should it be taken in the wrong way, then that’s why a challenge come in and insecurity also come in.”

According to researchers, Peter Hakim Justin and Han van Dijk, following South Sudanese independence in 2011, land became a trigger for conflicts, sometimes between communities with no histories civil war.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter