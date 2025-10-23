23rd October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Crime and law | Governance   |   CES orders Juba city to report on cemeteries occupied by residents

CES orders Juba city to report on cemeteries occupied by residents

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 5 hours ago

Makeshift camp for displaced and homeless persons inside abandoned cemetery at Hai Malakal residential area. | 8th August 2022. | Photo: Lou Nelson/Eye Radio.

The Central Equatoria State Security Committee has ordered the Juba City Council and Juba County authorities to submit comprehensive reports identifying cemeteries currently occupied by residents, as part of efforts to develop sustainable solutions and reclaim public spaces.

The directive was issued during an ordinary meeting of the State Security Committee, chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Wednesday at Munuki Block.

The session focused on the status of public spaces in Juba, many of which have reportedly been grabbed or converted into residential areas.

Speaking after the meeting, Leon Abe Brown, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, said the committee passed key resolutions to address the illegal occupation of cemeteries and other public land.

“The purpose is to find out who lives in these cemeteries and why, so we can guide the way forward,” Minister Abe said. “Some cemeteries have turned into residential areas, which is unacceptable.”

The Committee also discussed the operations of market associations, including the Boda-Boda Association, noting that some of their activities overlap with local government responsibilities.

Minister Abe reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and called on the public to cooperate with security agencies in implementing these resolutions.

Following the meeting, Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel inspected offices at the Munuki Block Council and met with staff of the Juba City Council. He noted that, despite isolated incidents, the overall security situation across Central Equatoria State remains calm and under control.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 1

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown 2

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published October 20, 2025

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated 3

Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

Published October 20, 2025

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused 4

Defense seeks healthcare and specific diets for suspended FVP, co-accused

Published October 21, 2025

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia 5

Canadian jailed over Radios; faces up to 30 years in Ethiopia

Published October 20, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Revenue Authority urges Trade, Aviation, Bureau of Standards, Immigration to adopt E-Government

Published 3 hours ago

2025 most challenging year for South Sudan peace deal, says R-JMEC

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan’s Blind Football team makes history with international debut

Published 5 hours ago

CES minister shuts down rock city, Khor Woliang slaughterhouses

Published 5 hours ago

CES orders Juba city to report on cemeteries occupied by residents

Published 5 hours ago

Kenya’s cyber law partially suspended amid rights challenge

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.