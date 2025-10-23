CES orders Juba city to report on cemeteries occupied by residents

The Central Equatoria State Security Committee has ordered the Juba City Council and Juba County authorities to submit comprehensive reports identifying cemeteries currently occupied by residents, as part of efforts to develop sustainable solutions and reclaim public spaces.

The directive was issued during an ordinary meeting of the State Security Committee, chaired by Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel on Wednesday at Munuki Block.

The session focused on the status of public spaces in Juba, many of which have reportedly been grabbed or converted into residential areas.

Speaking after the meeting, Leon Abe Brown, Minister of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies, said the committee passed key resolutions to address the illegal occupation of cemeteries and other public land.

“The purpose is to find out who lives in these cemeteries and why, so we can guide the way forward,” Minister Abe said. “Some cemeteries have turned into residential areas, which is unacceptable.”

The Committee also discussed the operations of market associations, including the Boda-Boda Association, noting that some of their activities overlap with local government responsibilities.

Minister Abe reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to maintaining law and order and called on the public to cooperate with security agencies in implementing these resolutions.

Following the meeting, Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel inspected offices at the Munuki Block Council and met with staff of the Juba City Council. He noted that, despite isolated incidents, the overall security situation across Central Equatoria State remains calm and under control.

