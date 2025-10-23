CES minister shuts down rock city, Khor Woliang slaughterhouses

Central Equatoria State Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism on Wednesday ordered the immediate closure of Rock City and Khor William slaughterhouses and banned all slaughtering activities at the sites following public complaints about illegal and hazardous practices that pose serious health risks.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Alex Latio Elia warned that slaughtering was being conducted “illegally on the ground, with butchers washing meat in nearby running water,” a practice he described as “unhygienic and a source of diseases for state residents.”

Latio stressed that “these sites have been closed and any activity there is prohibited,” warning that “anyone defying this decision will face legal action, have their license revoked, their meat confiscated, and a case opened against them.”

He affirmed that the state government “will not allow its butchers to engage in such illegal practices,” adding that these unhygienic operations contribute to the spread of many diseases.

The minister urged all relevant authorities to support the ministry’s efforts to curb these activities and called on citizens to report any illegal slaughter operations.

As part of long-term solutions, he appealed to “development partners, leaders, and private sectors to participate in establishing modern slaughterhouses to curb illegal practices,” while also urging the Ministry of Health to intensify monitoring efforts.

For his part, Angelo Wani Nyombi, head of the Butchers’ Union, confirmed the closure order and issued a message to butchers in Custom, Rock City, and Jebel, stating: “Rock City and Khor William slaughterhouses must be closed, and any violation of this order will result in legal action and license withdrawal.”

Nyombi emphasized that the only official and approved slaughterhouses in the state are Gumbo and Gudeli near Habooba Bridge, calling on all butchers to operate through formal channels to safeguard public health and food safety.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



CES orders Juba city to report on cemeteries occupied by residents Previous Post