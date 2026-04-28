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CES govt sends joint committee to mediate cattle conflicts in Rokon

Author: John Gaihttps://www.eyeradio.org/wp-admin/post.php?post=165607&action=edit&classic-editor# | Published: April 28, 2026

Photo Credit Courtesy of CES -GPU

The government of Central Equatoria State has dispatched a joint committee to Rokon to mediate cattle-related violence and intercommunal disputes between communities of Terekeka County in Central Equatoria and Mundri East and Mundri West in Western Equatoria State.

A statement from the office of Emmanuel Adil Anthony said the committee has been formed to address rising tensions along the border areas and promote peaceful coexistence among the affected communities.

The committee is jointly chaired by the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria, Paulino Lukudu Obede, and the Deputy Governor of Western Equatoria, Joseph Marona.

The statement said the committee is “tasked with leading peaceful mediation, deescalating tensions and resolving any outstanding cattle-related conflicts between the communities along the common border of the two states.”

It added that Governor Emmanuel Adil Anthony is “committed to taking decisive action to end cattle-related conflicts and to promote peaceful coexistence among communities.”

The governor’s office further stated that the committee will engage local communities in Rokon and is expected to issue a joint statement after completing its work.

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30th April 2026

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