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CES govt opens Juba Dream Park for families and children

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

Photo Credit| GPU

The Central Equatoria State Government has inaugurated a new recreational center in Juba aimed at providing space for children and families.

The facility, known as Juba Dream Park, was constructed by an Egyptian firm.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Tuesday, Governor Emmanuel Adil said the park is an investment in public health and a step toward restoring safe recreational spaces in the city.

“This park is more than a green space, it is an investment in public health and it shows how public-private partnership works. Recreational spaces where families and children in Juba play have been tampered with,” he has said.

He said the State Council of Ministers has directed the Ministry of Youth to identify recreational areas across Central Equatoria for future development.

“Last week the Central Equatoria Council of Ministers directed the Minister of Youth to map out recreational centers in the state so that our young people and the public have spaces where they can spend time with their families,” he has said.

The State Minister of Tourism, Animal Resources and Fisheries, Alex Latiyo, said the facility will provide long-needed space for children in the capital.

“Juba is one of the cities that has deprived children of recreational facilities. What we are doing today is going to put smiles on the faces of children,” he has said.

He said the park is open to families and designed for public use, especially children.

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