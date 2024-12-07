CES govt begins probe into Wonduruba, Jebel Iraq killings

The ad-hoc committee formed by Central Equatoria Governor early last month began investigation into series of killings in Wonduruba and Jebel Iraq areas on Friday.

The team comprising officials from Central Equatoria and national governments including senior military officers from the organized forces arrived in the Administrative Payam on Friday, according to the state Information Minister Mawa A. Moses who is also the spokesperson of the Investigation Committee.

On October 9th, assailants carried out a mid-night house-to-house raid in Wonduruba area where they dragged ten young men from sleep and butchered them with machetes.

Eight others who were riding from Juba to Ganji area were Killed during the same day.

The incident followed clashed between SSPDF and Nation Salvation Front forces with reports indicating several government forces wounded in the confrontation in the outskirt of Wonduruba town.

On November 10th, three family members including an elderly man, middle aged woman and their 8-year old son were brutally killed by gunmen in Wonduruba Payam.

The assailants, according to the coordinator of Wonduruba Administrative Area, Towongo Stephen Michael dragged the couple and their son from a house, tied them up and shot them dead.

Speaking to the press following the investigative committee on Friday, Central Equatoria State government, Mawa Moses, spokesperson confirmed that the committee has commenced investigation into the incidents.

“We are here today (Friday) as a committee that was formed by the Government of Central Equatoria State comprising of officials from the national government particular from the military and other organized forces.

“Actually, we have started our work and we will continue. This was a committee that was formed to investigate what happened in Wonduruba and Jebel Amiyan.

“So, we are grateful that we were received by the administrator of Wonduruba Payan and chiefs including the officials from the administrative area.

On his part, Towongo Stephen Michael, the Coordinator of Wonduruba Payam Administrative Area welcomed the ad-hoc committee.

Mr Stephen hopes the outcome of the investigation will address challenges of insecurity the area has been facing.

He expressed readiness of the community to cooperate with members of the investigation team during the process.

“Your coming will be a solution to all our challenges we face in Wondunruba. We will cooperate with you in all areas so that you fix the problems of Wonduruba.

“The government sent you so that you see for yourselves and listen with your own ears. If you listen to radio, support is not reaching the area. I hope your coming will bring solutions to issues.

