16th July 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   CES governor, Yei River Bishop Lodiong quest for peace

CES governor, Yei River Bishop Lodiong quest for peace

Author: | Published: 6 hours ago

Governor Emmanuel Adil amidst crowd during July 9TH Independence celebrations in Yei town/ courtesy photo

The Central Equatoria governor has called on the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Yei River County to engage the holdout groups to denounce violence in the area.

Governor Emmanuel Adil and Bishop Alex Lodiong met in the national capital, Juba at the weekend.

The two leaders discussed means to restore peace and stability in the area as well as improve service delivery to the civilian population.

According to the governor’s press secretary, Derick Derickson,”Emmanuel Adil emphasized on the need for the church leaders particularly the Bishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Yei to use his influence to call on the hold out group to denounce violence and join the wagon of peace.”

For his part, Bishop Alex Lodiong said, insecurity remains the biggest challenge in the Yei River and the situation requires a lot of peace and development efforts.

The latter is what the bishop believes will attract those who took refuge to neighboring Uganda and DR Congo to return home and rebuild their lives.

“So many people are not there, 75 percent of the people are not there, they are in Uganda, others are in DR. Congo and others displaced within the bushes”,

The religious leader went on to say ” insecurity is still strong and many of our people still feel insecure whether in the towns or in the bushes.”

However, the clergy said one of his missions in the near future is to visit the grassroots as well as the disgruntled armed group.

Talks between the government and the National Salvation Front stalled since June last year after President Kiir suspended the Rome peace process.

This followed the killing of two catholic nuns along the Juba-Nimule highway- an incident the government and NAS traded counter accusations

Popular Stories
Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan 1

Leaked document reveals Egypt established Water Ministry in S. Sudan

Published Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded 2

Nimule chief shot dead, two others wounded

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235 3

Cattle raid death toll in Kapoeta North rises to 235

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro 4

My wife set up business with clean money, says Dr. Lomuro

Published Monday, July 11, 2022

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off 5

Court hearing of S. Sudanese denied graduation in Kampala kicks-off

Published Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

CES governor, Yei River Bishop Lodiong quest for peace

Published 6 hours ago

Doctor calls for urgent help to save defiled minor afflicted with laceration

Published 6 hours ago

Three dead in attack on Palace of Anyuak King in Pochalla

Published 6 hours ago

US funding cut to South Sudan peace observers takes effect

Published 13 hours ago

Naam river hand clearing poses Bentiu locals risks of snake bites

Published Friday, July 15, 2022

Mundri West Commissioner bans home-made ‘marijuana’ wines

Published Friday, July 15, 2022

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.