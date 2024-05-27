CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

Yei River County Commissioner said his administration received 20,000 US dollars from Central Equatoria State governor, and purchased food items and agricultural tools for returnees who had just arrived in the area.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said the area welcomed about 1,500 returnees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr. Kanyikwa said the returnees have settled at Cinema residential area of Ombasi Boma.

“We did intervention as a government and provided food stuff, some agricultural tools and seeds,” the commissioner said.

“The state government also has given us a huge amount of money that’s at least bigger than our ordinary budget. They gave us twenty thousand dollars. We are grateful for the governor’s intervention.”

In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, the official said the funding from the state governor will also encourage the return and reintegration of civilians from the refugees camps in the region.

“We encourage them that we don’t want them to settle in the camps, but rather we encourage them to find places where they can settle and integrate, reintegrate into their previous homes and start to do farming,” he stated.

The returnees first fled Yei to Uganda due to the 2016 violence. However, deteriorating situation in the camps resulting from cuts in food ratios in recent years, compelled them to cross the border to DRC.

