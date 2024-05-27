28th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

Authors: Ayen Makur | Alual Marial | Published: 11 hours ago

Returnees from DR Congo camp in Wotogo Payam, Yei River County|Photo|Courtest

Yei River County Commissioner said his administration received 20,000 US dollars from Central Equatoria State governor, and purchased food items and agricultural tools for returnees who had just arrived in the area.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said the area welcomed about 1,500 returnees from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Mr. Kanyikwa said the returnees have settled at Cinema residential area of Ombasi Boma.

“We did intervention as a government and provided food stuff, some agricultural tools and seeds,” the commissioner said.

“The state government also has given us a huge amount of money that’s at least bigger than our ordinary budget. They gave us twenty thousand dollars. We are grateful for the governor’s intervention.”

In an interview with Eye Radio on Monday, the official said the funding from the state governor will also encourage the return and reintegration of civilians from the refugees camps in the region.

“We encourage them that we don’t want them to settle in the camps, but rather we encourage them to find places where they can settle and integrate, reintegrate into their previous homes and start to do farming,” he stated.

The returnees first fled Yei to Uganda due to the 2016 violence. However, deteriorating situation in the camps resulting from cuts in food ratios in recent years, compelled them to cross the border to DRC.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba 1

Govt launches subsidized food stores in Juba

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County 2

SSPDF, NAS confirm confrontation in Magwi County

Published Wednesday, May 22, 2024

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan 3

IGAD predicts week of record rainfall in South Sudan

Published Tuesday, May 21, 2024

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 4

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 5

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Clearing agents at Nimule border resume work

Published 11 hours ago

CES governor Jadalla donates $20,000 to Yei returnees

Published 11 hours ago

GPAA chief administrator condemns attack on telecom operators

Published 11 hours ago

Parties close to agreement in Nairobi peace talks: Activist

Published 12 hours ago

South Sudanese musicians urged to end online feuds

Published 12 hours ago

Boy hacked to death by thugs in Torit

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!