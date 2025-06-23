CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

The Central Equatoria State government has launched the allotment of land covering 1,800 square kilometres in Diggala area of Rajaf Payam.

Juba County commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezbon says the land will be used for development and residential purposes.

He says the designated land will support various development efforts, including residential housing, industrial zones, agricultural schemes, and social amenities.

“We came here to do the launching of Diggala land showing, and the most important part for us, as the government facilities, and the government institutions including, churches, police stations, schools, public institutions,” he said.

The Commissioner says the initiative is part of government’s effort to foster sustainable development and attract both local and international investment.

He urged those who have been allocated a plot to start developing it, saying it will be given out to a different person if the owner does not build on it for a period of one year.

Leon Abe, the state minister of Local Government, called on the land owners to begin building as soon as possible, saying that land left unused for a year may be given to others in need.

“…but our people of Diggala come with the idea of giving the government this place to relax the conjunction of the people in Juba town,” he said.

Speaking in the same event, the executive director of Rajaf Payam, Martin Morris urged the land owners to develop the area.

“Anyone should come and take his land after showing started, because any land that demarcated and left empty is not good and it will bring land grabbers and it become another issue,” he said.

