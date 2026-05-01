CES and WES reach peace accord to end intercommunal conflict

Authorities from Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states have concluded a two-day peace conference in Rokon, resolving to end hostilities between the communities of Terekeka and Greater Mundri.

The summit, held from April 28–29, 2026, targeted the root causes of recent violence, specifically focusing on the recovery of raided livestock, the return of displaced populations, and the restoration of security along major transport corridors.

Information Ministers Patrick Nyarsuk (Central Equatoria) and Mohamed Juma (Western Equatoria) confirmed that the meeting established a joint implementation committee. This body, which includes SSPDF and police commanders, is tasked with identifying and prosecuting individuals responsible for recent attacks.

“Individuals responsible for the attacks will be identified and held accountable,” stated Western Equatoria spokesperson Mohamed Juma. “Joint implementation committees have been formed to ensure these resolutions are met.”

Central Equatoria’s Patrick Nyarsuk added that local chiefs have committed to exposing criminals within their communities. “Those found guilty will be taken to courts of law. Area commanders will help us arrest those committing violence,” he said.

A primary resolution of the conference is the immediate return of cattle keepers to their places of origin and the repatriation of stolen livestock. Central Equatoria has already begun this process, recently handing over 30 recovered cattle to Western Equatoria authorities as a gesture of peace and cooperation.

The conference also addressed the humanitarian crisis following the intercommunal violence in March 2026, which left over 20 people dead and hundreds displaced. Leaders assured that security forces are now on the ground in the affected payams of Mundri East and Mundri West to facilitate the safe return of families to their homes.

In addition to community-level reconciliation, the states called for a definitive end to road ambushes and attacks along the Juba–Mundri highway. Security officials have been directed to secure the route to ensure the safe movement of people and goods between the two states.

The Rokon peace conference serves as a critical step in stabilizing the border regions between Terekeka and Greater Mundri, with both state governments pledging to maintain the momentum of “Partnerships for Prosperity” and peaceful coexistence.

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