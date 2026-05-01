3rd May 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace   |   CES and WES reach peace accord to end intercommunal conflict

CES and WES reach peace accord to end intercommunal conflict

Author: John Gai | Published: May 1, 2026

Officials display the signed resolutions before Governor of Central Equatoria State, Emmanuel Adil following the two-day peace conference in Rokon. Photo Credit| CES GPU

Authorities from Central Equatoria and Western Equatoria states have concluded a two-day peace conference in Rokon, resolving to end hostilities between the communities of Terekeka and Greater Mundri.

The summit, held from April 28–29, 2026, targeted the root causes of recent violence, specifically focusing on the recovery of raided livestock, the return of displaced populations, and the restoration of security along major transport corridors.

Information Ministers Patrick Nyarsuk (Central Equatoria) and Mohamed Juma (Western Equatoria) confirmed that the meeting established a joint implementation committee. This body, which includes SSPDF and police commanders, is tasked with identifying and prosecuting individuals responsible for recent attacks.

“Individuals responsible for the attacks will be identified and held accountable,” stated Western Equatoria spokesperson Mohamed Juma. “Joint implementation committees have been formed to ensure these resolutions are met.”

Central Equatoria’s Patrick Nyarsuk added that local chiefs have committed to exposing criminals within their communities. “Those found guilty will be taken to courts of law. Area commanders will help us arrest those committing violence,” he said.

A primary resolution of the conference is the immediate return of cattle keepers to their places of origin and the repatriation of stolen livestock. Central Equatoria has already begun this process, recently handing over 30 recovered cattle to Western Equatoria authorities as a gesture of peace and cooperation.

The conference also addressed the humanitarian crisis following the intercommunal violence in March 2026, which left over 20 people dead and hundreds displaced. Leaders assured that security forces are now on the ground in the affected payams of Mundri East and Mundri West to facilitate the safe return of families to their homes.

In addition to community-level reconciliation, the states called for a definitive end to road ambushes and attacks along the Juba–Mundri highway. Security officials have been directed to secure the route to ensure the safe movement of people and goods between the two states.

The Rokon peace conference serves as a critical step in stabilizing the border regions between Terekeka and Greater Mundri, with both state governments pledging to maintain the momentum of “Partnerships for Prosperity” and peaceful coexistence.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

Top10 Music Countdown

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 1

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 2

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan 3

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Published April 26, 2026

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands 4

Parliament orders demolition of illegal structures on school lands

Published April 29, 2026

Justice ministry to clarify alleged leaked report on ex-VP Bol Mel 5

Justice ministry to clarify alleged leaked report on ex-VP Bol Mel

Published April 27, 2026

Aviation authorities confirm all 14 killed in Luri plane crash 6

Aviation authorities confirm all 14 killed in Luri plane crash

Published April 27, 2026

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal 7

Houses face demolition as rail tracks are stripped in Bahr el Ghazal

Published April 29, 2026

MSF permanently closes Jonglei’s Lankien hospital after February airstrike 8

MSF permanently closes Jonglei’s Lankien hospital after February airstrike

Published April 29, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan, UNHCR hold talks to improve support for refugees in Egypt

Published 16 hours ago

Governor Adil heads to Addis Ababa to attract investment for Central Equatoria

Published 17 hours ago

Juba City Council to begin road repairs, install speed bumps within 7 days

Published 19 hours ago

11 arrested in Wau for armed robbery and posing as security personnel

Published 22 hours ago

Speaker Paciko: Govt workers go months without pay despite approved budgets

Published 23 hours ago

Gov’t establishes Labour Court to address workplace injustices

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd May 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.