Political maturity is needed for Tumaini success: Yakani

The head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has welcomed the arrival of government delegation in Nairobi for resumption of the Tumaini Initiative, while warning that the talks will require serious political will to succeed.

On Thursday, the newly reconstituted 15-member government delegation arrived in Kenya to revive the shaky peace process with the hope of reaching a deal in less than two weeks.

Prior to the delegation’s trip to Nairobi, President Salva Kiir urged the team to engage and dialogue with the non-signatories and ensure a breakthrough in the talks to consolidate lasting peace in the country.

Reacting to the development, CEPO said it appreciates the step, adding that the Tumaini peace process signals a renewal of political pledge for transitioning the country to peace.

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani said the current phase of the talks require change in political attitudes and show of maturity and discipline for the sake of restoring peace and stability.

He criticized what he called political rigidity and immaturity by alleged spoilers of peace who seek only their personal interest, which he said should be abolished by the delegates.

“This round of Tumanin peace talks require high demonstration of change in political attitudes that generates political maturity and discipline for consultative dialogue for the best interest of the citizens of South Sudan,” he said.

“These political practices of rigidity, indiscipline, immaturity, denial of reality and acting as spoliors because one’s personal or group interest is not made should immediately be abolished by the delegates of the mediation teams from all sides.”

Yakani said any failure of the Tumaini peace talks will be a clear demonstration of the intention of political elites to abandon their primary responsibility to deliver peace.

