29th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Political maturity is needed for Tumaini success: Yakani

Political maturity is needed for Tumaini success: Yakani

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir, left, shakes hands with Pagan Amum, leader of the Real-SPLM group, during the launch of high-level peace talks for South Sudan at State House in Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

The head of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) has welcomed the arrival of government delegation in Nairobi for resumption of the Tumaini Initiative, while warning that the talks will require serious political will to succeed.

On Thursday, the newly reconstituted 15-member government delegation arrived in Kenya to revive the shaky peace process with the hope of reaching a deal in less than two weeks.

Prior to the delegation’s trip to Nairobi, President Salva Kiir urged the team to engage and dialogue with the non-signatories and ensure a breakthrough in the talks to consolidate lasting peace in the country.

Reacting to the development, CEPO said it appreciates the step, adding that the Tumaini peace process signals a renewal of political pledge for transitioning the country to peace.

CEPO Director Edmund Yakani said the current phase of the talks require change in political attitudes and show of maturity and discipline for the sake of restoring peace and stability.

He criticized what he called political rigidity and immaturity by alleged spoilers of peace who seek only their personal interest, which he said should be abolished by the delegates.

“This round of Tumanin peace talks require high demonstration of change in political attitudes that generates political maturity and discipline for consultative dialogue for the best interest of the citizens of South Sudan,” he said.

“These political practices of rigidity, indiscipline, immaturity, denial of reality and acting as spoliors because one’s personal or group interest is not made should immediately be abolished by the delegates of the mediation teams from all sides.”

Yakani said any failure of the Tumaini peace talks will be a clear demonstration of the intention of political elites to abandon their primary responsibility to deliver peace.

 

 

 

Popular Stories
SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba 1

SSPDF officers to face administrative action over Thursday’s clashes in Juba

Published November 23, 2024

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report 2

50,000 Kenyans migrate to South Sudan in 6 months: Report

Published November 28, 2024

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City 3

Gov’t announces aerial survey and base mapping initiative for Juba City

Published November 24, 2024

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule 4

South Sudan tests its first-ever weighbridge system at Nimule

Published November 24, 2024

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension 5

Army spokesperson dismisses alleged Bilpam tension

Published November 26, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Germany’s support helps Eye Radio restore access in Aweil, Yambio

Published 4 hours ago

USAID-supported program equips 14,000 youth with essential skills in two years

Published 6 hours ago

IREX urges collective action to end cultural practices perpetuating GBV

Published 7 hours ago

Political maturity is needed for Tumaini success: Yakani

Published 8 hours ago

Tumaini Initiative to resume on Dec 2 as govt team in Nairobi: Kuol Manyang

Published 8 hours ago

Ex-FDP SG Bichiock declares himself chairman, kicks out Changson Chang

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.