Central Equatoria to deploy security patrols in Juba neighbourhoods to tackle gangs

The Central Equatoria State Security Committee has resolved to increase security deployment and night patrols in Khor Wolliang, Sherikat, Jondoru and other areas in Juba to ensure public safety during Eid celebrations and crack down on gang groups operating in residential areas.

The resolutions were reached during a security committee meeting chaired by Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede.

The committee also directed the Mayor of Juba City Council to conduct surprise inspections in hotels and nightclubs within the city to address cases of abuse and the exposure of minors to alcohol and restricted places.

In addition, the committee instructed the state task force to intensify patrols along the Juba-Torit, Juba-Terekeka and Juba-Rokon roads to protect travelers from ambushes and combat armed robberies along the routes.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter