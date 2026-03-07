10th March 2026

Central Equatoria to build modern cattle yard in Mogiri

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 7, 2026

A herd of cattle seen in South Sudan. Photo credit: Justin Wateridge.

The government of Central Equatoria State has announced plans to establish a modern cattle yard in Mangalla Payam to house cattle intended for sale, in collaboration with a private company.

The announcement was made yesterday after the state government signed a Public–Private Partnership agreement with Bros Group of Companies.

The agreement, signed on Friday, will see the construction of the Juba Modern Cattle Yard at Mogiri Boma in Mangalla Payam.

The project is expected to strengthen livestock trade infrastructure and improve market standards for livestock keepers and traders in Juba County and surrounding areas.

The signing ceremony was attended by the State Advisor on Peace and Security, Angelo Daya, alongside the Commissioner of Juba County, the Commissioner of Terekeka County, and the Chairperson of the Juba County Legislative Council, among other senior government officials.

Authorities say the modern cattle yard will help organize livestock marketing, improve veterinary and food safety standards, and contribute to increased local revenue collection.

The state government said it remains committed to working with the private sector to promote sustainable development, improve service delivery, and enhance the livelihoods of communities across the state.

