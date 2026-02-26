Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Central Equatoria State has officially inaugurated the rehabilitation of the 175-kilometer Juba–Mundri road, a key transport corridor connecting Juba County in Central Equatoria State with Mundri County in Western Equatoria State.

The project, being implemented by the UNMISS Engineering Field Office, was inaugurated on Wednesday, 25th February 2026, by the Governor of Central Equatoria, Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Speaking at the launch, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezibon highlighted the importance of the road, noting that it will serve as a vital link between Juba and Western Equatoria, as well as facilitate movement within Juba County.

“The newly rehabilitated road will significantly enhance security and improve the movement of people and goods between the two states,” Commissioner Ezibon said. He also urged local chiefs and community members to contribute by providing marram to support the road’s rehabilitation.

“This is a great day, and we are happy with this project. The community will benefit in terms of security and trade because security is road, and road opens development and trade. Marram will not be brought from another place. Stand with this project and provide marram,” Commissioner Ezibon added.

The project is expected to be completed by 30th May 2026.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Eastern Equatoria secures inclusion in gold-for-roads project Previous Post