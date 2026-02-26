26th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Governance | News   |   Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Author: Baria Johson | Published: 2 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

Central Equatoria State has officially inaugurated the rehabilitation of the 175-kilometer Juba–Mundri road, a key transport corridor connecting Juba County in Central Equatoria State with Mundri County in Western Equatoria State.

The project, being implemented by the UNMISS Engineering Field Office, was inaugurated on Wednesday, 25th February 2026, by the Governor of Central Equatoria, Emmanuel Adil Anthony.

Speaking at the launch, Juba County Commissioner Emmanuel Tete Ezibon highlighted the importance of the road, noting that it will serve as a vital link between Juba and Western Equatoria, as well as facilitate movement within Juba County.

“The newly rehabilitated road will significantly enhance security and improve the movement of people and goods between the two states,” Commissioner Ezibon said. He also urged local chiefs and community members to contribute by providing marram to support the road’s rehabilitation.

“This is a great day, and we are happy with this project. The community will benefit in terms of security and trade because security is road, and road opens development and trade. Marram will not be brought from another place. Stand with this project and provide marram,” Commissioner Ezibon added.

The project is expected to be completed by 30th May 2026.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections 1

AU C5 calls for ceasefire, consideration of Machar’s release ahead of elections

Published February 21, 2026

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts 2

Govt rejects AU call to free Dr. Machar, insists matter is for courts

Published February 21, 2026

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy 3

Kiir relieves Finance Minister, SSRA chief, deputy, and Middle East envoy

Published February 23, 2026

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads 4

Mayor Sarafino orders removal of abandoned cars from Juba roads

Published February 22, 2026

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report 5

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published February 20, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Governor Lobong briefs President Kiir on mining and resource plans

Published 54 minutes ago

Central Equatoria launches rehabilitation of Juba–Mundri road

Published 2 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria secures inclusion in gold-for-roads project

Published 2 hours ago

US Embassy extends condolences on passing of Bishop Nathaniel

Published 3 hours ago

Anglican secretary general pays tribute to Bishop Nathaniel Garang

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Salvatore prioritizes salaries, security funding, and elections

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.