Central Equatoria Government confirms 36 dead in Khor-Kaltan attack

Central Equatoria State Information Minister Patrick Nyarsuk confirmed 36 fatalities following a weekend attack in Khor-Kaltan. The official death toll was established after a state security committee conducted a site visit on Monday, March 30.



According to local authorities, the attack occurred Saturday evening at a mining site in the Kare-Nare area, also known as Khor-Kaltan, located in Kulipapa Boma of Wundruba Administrative Payam.

Speaking at the scene as part of the security committee, Patrick Nyarsuk, the Minister of Information and Communication for Central Equatoria, confirmed the casualties included 24 civilians and 12 soldiers. He added that 10 other individuals were wounded.

“We have 36 people who have lost their lives in this attack. Out of the 36, 24 are citizens, and 12 are soldiers. And 10 people were injured during the attack,” Minister Nyarsuk stated.

“These 10 people right now are receiving treatment in Ngiyara Hospital in Juba, which the state government is also appealing to support these people who were wounded. Out of those who were wounded, seven of them are civilians, and three of them are soldiers. And the state government will continue supporting them while they are receiving their treatment in Juba Teaching Hospital.”

Minister Nyarsuk stated that state security established the attack was carried out by the opposition SPLA-IO forces, although the group has not claimed responsibility.

He noted that the government has implemented measures to prevent future attacks and ensured that those responsible will be held accountable.

“The purpose of this visit is to investigate and conduct further investigation to determine what led to the incident of the killing of innocent citizens who are based in Jebel Iraq,” Nyarsuk said.

“This is a violation of human rights, and the state government in Central Equatorial State would like to condemn this incident that has happened, which has led to the loss of 36 people who have died. It is really very sad that our innocent citizens are losing their lives in such a way.”

“The little information so far that we will be able to give to you people, to the media today, is that the security committee can confirm that this attack was carried out by SPLA-IO, who have carried out this attack that led to the killing of 36 innocent citizens.”

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation. The government stated the killings violate the law and threaten regional stability.

Among those denouncing the violence was Vice President Wani Igga, who described the incident as a “heinous massacre of innocent civilians.” Citing unverified assessments, the Vice President noted that 73 people may have perished, with an additional 25 seriously wounded in the attack.

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