Ceasefire body warns of delayed Unified Forces for elections

The ceasefire monitoring body has warned that the prospects of using the Necessary Unified Forces for the upcoming general elections are dwindling due to the slow pace of deployment.



Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism chairperson said the deployment of other organized forces and commencement of phase two hang in balance.

Major General Yitayal Gelaw Bitew added that the cantonment sites and training centre commanders continue to report a very challenging situation due to a lack of logistical supplies.

“The fate of using the Necessary Unified Forces for the anticipated general elections is narrow since deployment is at a slow pace,” Major General Yitayal stated during the 43rd CTSAM-VM board meeting in Juba on Tuesday.

“The deployment of other organized forces and commencement of Phase Two training remains in balance,” he said.

“Cantonment Sites and Training Centers Commanders continue to report a very challenging situation with a lack of logistical supplies.”

Major General Yitayal however said the total number of deployed military battalions is just 8, adding that other organized forces that completed phase one training have not yet been deployed.

“Since the last board meeting, CTSAMVM has received information that two more Battalions of the Necessary Unified Forces have deployed. This is in addition to the 6 Battalions (3,777 personnel) of the Military as presented by the Head Secretariat of the Joint Defence Board during the 41st CTSAMVM Board meeting on 23rd April 2024,” Gen Yitayal said.

“It makes a total of 8 Military Battalions deployed. Other organized forces that graduated in Phase One have not yet been deployed,” he added.

The Ethiopian General called on all stakeholders to work together to achieve progress in the security arrangements.

“To achieve progress in our mission, there is a need for concerted efforts of all the stakeholders. Although CTSAMVM still faces some challenges, I am confident that with your support, we shall achieve the objective of ensuring a faithful and comprehensive implementation of Chapter Two of the RARCS,” Gen. Ytayal stated.

“There is one report to discuss today which involves a fighting incident between the Unity State Governor’s convoy protection team and SPLM/A-IO forces in Jamus/Barkur,” he said.

“I plead that we focus on the available information and reports and professionally discuss them to come up with realistic solutions in pursuit of the implementation of Chapter Two of the R-ARCSS and most of all to the protection of the people of South Sudan.”

The CTSAM-VM is responsible for monitoring, verification, compliance, and reporting on the progress of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements.

