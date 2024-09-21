CDF expresses “deep condolences” on passing of President Kiir’s sister

General Wol conveyed in his statement, extended to Eye Radio, that the news of Anok Mayardit’s death has resonated deeply within the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the nation at large.

Gen. Wol said Mama Anok served as an “instrument of peace and love” within her family.

He stressed that the deep loss felt not only by her relatives but also by the broader South Sudanese community.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy,” he stated. “She will be missed by her family members and the people of the Republic of South Sudan.”

In his message, the Chief of Defence Forces encouraged President Kiir and his family to remain strong during this challenging time.

“Mama Anok has left behind a legacy that we should cherish and pass on to our children, teaching them to live lives filled with dignity, togetherness, and love.”

Gen. Wol concluded his message with a touching tribute, wishing for her soul to “rest in eternal peace,” underscoring the profound impact Mama Anok had on those around her and the enduring memories she leaves behind.