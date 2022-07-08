Cattle-related violence left over 70 dead in Kapoeta North

More than 70 people are reported killed and several dozens wounded Wednesday, during a cattle raiding incident in Kapoeta North County of Eastern Equatoria State.

Kapoeta North Commissioner Emmanuel Epone Lolimo alleged that armed youth from the neighboring Pibor, Budi and Lafon staged a simultaneous attack on the area on Wednesday.

Lolimo told Eye Radio, the victims include the attackers.

“Our cattle camp at Lokoromai was attacked by joint raiders, and these are the same groups,” the commissioner said to Eye Radio.

The official also claimed, 15,000 heads of cattle were stolen during the raiding.

“They inflicted casualties and they walked away with all the livestock at those kraals. On our side, we lost fourteen brave youth and then also fourteen sustained serious injuries and they are now undergoing medication in the County.”

The commissioner appealed to his neighboring counterparts to return the raided cattle and hold the perpetrators accountable.

When contacted on the matter, Budi County Commissioner, Akileo Mboya Peter said he was not aware and needed more time to verify the claims.

For his part, Lafon County Commissioner, Magisto Ukach, confirmed the incident.

“When I got the information from my counterpart Honorable Emmanuel Lolimo yesterday, he mentioned that what has happened is a coordinated attack among the three communities of Ngalarum,” said Ukach.

“This is information from him which is also subject for verification to establish the truth. I may not comment more on this, it may be true because everywhere we have criminals,” he added.

For his part, John Abulak, Deputy Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area also said they will investigate the incident.

“Actually, I have no clear update about the incident. I just heard about it but I have no any detail about the incident there. They believe the attackers are from GPAA. Therefore, it is our obligation to investigate.”

