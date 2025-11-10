Catholic bishops’ conference begins in Malakal, Upper Nile

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference began today in Malakal, marking the first time the gathering of religious leaders is being hosted in Upper Nile State.

The week-long meeting brings together bishops from dioceses across South Sudan to discuss pastoral work, peacebuilding, and the growing impact of climate-related disasters on local communities.

Church leaders said the Malakal meeting provides an opportunity to strengthen coordination among dioceses and reaffirm the Church’s role in promoting faith, unity, and resilience amid ongoing social and environmental challenges.

In his opening remarks, host Bishop Stephen Nyudho welcomed the bishops, describing their presence as “a profound blessing” to the diocese and the ravaged town of Malakal.

He said, “I am very grateful that you wholeheartedly accepted to come and conduct this year’s conference in Malakal, despite the horrible news of the continuous conflicts and disasters always coming from up the Nile.

“As we gather together today for our annual plenary meeting in Malakal for the first time in the recent history of this diocese, I would like you to know that your presence here today is a profound blessing to the diocese and the ravaged town of Malacca in particular.”

“It is a testimony to the strength and unity of our shared faith and a commitment at the College of Bishops to give the good news of peace and hope and to stand in solidarity with the faithful and the general public of this diocese that have endured enormous sufferings as a result of both man-made and natural disasters.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, Archbishop Stephen Ameyu, officially opened the gathering.

He described the assembly as “a sign of communion that binds us as the body of Christ,” strengthening unity, charity, and peace among the bishops.

Archbishop Ameyu said: “This assembly is a sign of communion that binds us as the body of Christ, a communion that strengthens the bonds of unity, charity, and peace which unite us in the College of Bishops. May our deliberation be guided by non-violence and the call to serve others.”

He added that the conference would cover many issues, including reports on the challenges facing communities.

Cardinal Ameyu praised the resilience of dioceses in providing shelters, food, and spiritual care through charitable efforts.

“Today, the people of Sudan and South Sudan are enduring a profound suffering, displacement, loss of life, destruction of churches and properties, and a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. Yet, amidst these trials, the dioceses have demonstrated resilience, providing shelters, food, and spiritual care through charities and other agencies,” Archbishop Ameyu said.

The gathering, which began today, will continue throughout the week, fostering dialogue on pastoral responsibilities, social support, and climate-related challenges facing the region.

